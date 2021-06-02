June 2021 Report on Global Grow Light Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Grow Light is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Viparspectra

Mars Hydro

Heliospectra Ab.

Apollo Horticulture

Grower’s Choice

SolarSystem

ILUMINAR

Gavita Holland B.V.

Hortilux SchrEder B.V.

Illumitex

Magnus Light

Royal Philips Electronics

Black Dog LED

Spectrum King

Growlush

Heliospectra AB

GC LED

SANlight

Osram Licht AG

Kessil

California LightWorks

Horticulture Lighting Group

OPTICled

EYE Hortilux

Phantom

Kessil

Rapid

Lumigrow

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Growlite

SonLight

Lush Lighting

General Electric Company

LED HYDROPONIC LTD

PARUS

KIND LED

Senmatic

Valoya

Major Types Covered

High Intensity Discharge (HID)

LED

Fluorescent

Plasma

Major Applications Covered

Horticulture

Indoor Gardening

Plant Propagation

Food Production

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Grow Light Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Grow Light Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Grow Light Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Grow Light Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID)

5.2 LED

5.3 Fluorescent

5.4 Plasma

6 Global Grow Light Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Horticulture

6.2 Indoor Gardening

6.3 Plant Propagation

6.4 Food Production

7 Global Grow Light Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

Continued…

