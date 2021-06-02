June 2021 Report on Global Grow Light Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Grow Light is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Viparspectra
Mars Hydro
Heliospectra Ab.
Apollo Horticulture
Grower’s Choice
SolarSystem
ILUMINAR
Gavita Holland B.V.
Hortilux SchrEder B.V.
Illumitex
Magnus Light
Royal Philips Electronics
Black Dog LED
Spectrum King
Growlush
Heliospectra AB
GC LED
SANlight
Osram Licht AG
Kessil
California LightWorks
Horticulture Lighting Group
OPTICled
EYE Hortilux
Phantom
Rapid
Lumigrow
Ohmax Optoelectronic
Growlite
SonLight
Lush Lighting
General Electric Company
LED HYDROPONIC LTD
PARUS
KIND LED
Senmatic
Valoya
Major Types Covered
High Intensity Discharge (HID)
LED
Fluorescent
Plasma
Major Applications Covered
Horticulture
Indoor Gardening
Plant Propagation
Food Production
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Grow Light Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Grow Light Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Grow Light Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Grow Light Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 High Intensity Discharge (HID)
5.2 LED
5.3 Fluorescent
5.4 Plasma
6 Global Grow Light Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Horticulture
6.2 Indoor Gardening
6.3 Plant Propagation
6.4 Food Production
7 Global Grow Light Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
Continued…
