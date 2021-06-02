June 2021 Report on Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Texas Instruments
Panasonic
Microchip Technology
Cypress Semiconductor
Hosiden
Broadcom
Taiyo Yuden
Intel
Qualcomm
Laird
Silicon Labs
Fujitsu
Murata
STMicroelectronics
Major Types Covered
Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules
Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules
Classic Bluetooth Modules
Major Applications Covered
Ordinary Mobile Phone
Smart Mobile Phone
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Modules
5.2 Dual-mode Bluetooth Modules
5.3 Classic Bluetooth Modules
6 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Ordinary Mobile Phone
6.2 Smart Mobile Phone
7 Global Mobile Phone Bluetooth Module Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Texas Instruments
8.1.1 Texas Instruments Profile
8.1.2 Texas Instruments Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Texas Instruments Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Texas Instruments Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
