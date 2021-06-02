June 2021 Report on Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
EFKON AG
Thales Group
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Hitachi Ltd.
TransCore, LP
Telenav, Inc.
WS Atkins PLC
Agero, Inc.
ADCCO
GET FREE SAMPLE PDF:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4841640-2014-2026-global-intelligent-traffic-management-system-itms
Xerox Corporation
Lanner Electronics, Inc.
Sensys Networks Incorporation
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
TomTom NV
DENSO Corporation
Iteris, Inc.
Garmin International, Inc.
Q-Free ASA
Ricardo PLC
Siemens AG
Major Types Covered
Traffic Monitoring Systems
Traffic Signal Control Systems
Traffic Enforcement Camera
Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)
Intelligent Driver Information Systems
Others
Major Applications Covered
Government
Commercial
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
BUY NOW
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Traffic Monitoring Systems
5.2 Traffic Signal Control Systems
5.3 Traffic Enforcement Camera
5.4 Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)
5.5 Intelligent Driver Information Systems
5.6 Others
6 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Government
6.2 Commercial
7 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 EFKON AG
8.1.1 EFKON AG Profile
8.1.2 EFKON AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 EFKON AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 EFKON AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Thales Group
8.2.1 Thales Group Profile
8.2.2 Thales Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Thales Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Thales Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
More Reports from our Database:
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oil-and-gas-emergency-shutdown-system-esd-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021—2026-2021-05-03
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-usa-automated-dna-sequencers-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-05-04
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-worldwide-congenital-amegakaryocytic-thrombocytopenia-camt-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-06
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-styrene-monomer-sm-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-07
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-worldwide-taffetas-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-05-09
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-foundation-facial-use-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-10
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mems-microphones-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-12
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-telecentric-camera-objective-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2015-2026-2021-05-13
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-financial-risk-management-solutions-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-05-14
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-led-illuminated-glass-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-forecast-year-2021-2026-2021-05-19
CONTACT DETAILS:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bisouv.com/