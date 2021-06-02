June 2021 Report on Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

EFKON AG

Thales Group

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

TransCore, LP

Telenav, Inc.

WS Atkins PLC

Agero, Inc.

ADCCO

Xerox Corporation

Lanner Electronics, Inc.

Sensys Networks Incorporation

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

TomTom NV

DENSO Corporation

Iteris, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc.

Q-Free ASA

Ricardo PLC

Siemens AG

Major Types Covered

Traffic Monitoring Systems

Traffic Signal Control Systems

Traffic Enforcement Camera

Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)

Intelligent Driver Information Systems

Others

Major Applications Covered

Government

Commercial

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Traffic Monitoring Systems

5.2 Traffic Signal Control Systems

5.3 Traffic Enforcement Camera

5.4 Integrated Corridor Management (ICM)

5.5 Intelligent Driver Information Systems

5.6 Others

6 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Government

6.2 Commercial

7 Global Intelligent Traffic Management System(ITMS) Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 EFKON AG

8.1.1 EFKON AG Profile

8.1.2 EFKON AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 EFKON AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 EFKON AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Thales Group

8.2.1 Thales Group Profile

8.2.2 Thales Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Thales Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Thales Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

