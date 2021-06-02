June 2021 Report on Global Commercial Interior Design Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Commercial Interior Design refers to interior design in commercial spaces. These include offices, retail stores, restaurants, lobbies and other public spaces. Commercial interior design begins during the planning process, as designers work with an architect to establish elements that will determine the appearance of the finished space. Designers then work with the completed space to add furniture and decor to meet the original design goals.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Commercial Interior Design industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Commercial Interior Design market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Commercial Interior Design market covered in Chapter 12:

Nelson

DB & B

SOM

Wilson Associates

SmithGroupJJR

Perkins+Will

Callison

Perkins Eastman

Cannon Design

Leo A Daly

Areen Design Services

NBBJ

IA Interior Architects

Jacobs

HOK

HBA

HKS

Stantec

Gensler

M Moser Associates

CCD

AECOM Technology

Gold Mantis

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Commercial Interior Design market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Newly Decorated

Repeated Decorated

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Interior Design market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Offices

Hotels

Restaurant

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Commercial Interior Design Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Commercial Interior Design

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Commercial Interior Design industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Interior Design Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Commercial Interior Design Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Commercial Interior Design

3.3 Commercial Interior Design Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Interior Design

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Interior Design

3.4 Market Distributors of Commercial Interior Design

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Commercial Interior Design Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

