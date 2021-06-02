June 2021 Report on Global Commercial Interior Design Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Commercial Interior Design refers to interior design in commercial spaces. These include offices, retail stores, restaurants, lobbies and other public spaces. Commercial interior design begins during the planning process, as designers work with an architect to establish elements that will determine the appearance of the finished space. Designers then work with the completed space to add furniture and decor to meet the original design goals.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Commercial Interior Design industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Commercial Interior Design market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Commercial Interior Design market covered in Chapter 12:
Nelson
DB & B
SOM
Wilson Associates
SmithGroupJJR
Perkins+Will
Callison
Perkins Eastman
Cannon Design
Leo A Daly
Areen Design Services
NBBJ
IA Interior Architects
Jacobs
HOK
HBA
HKS
Stantec
Gensler
M Moser Associates
CCD
AECOM Technology
Gold Mantis
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Commercial Interior Design market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Newly Decorated
Repeated Decorated
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Commercial Interior Design market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Offices
Hotels
Restaurant
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Commercial Interior Design Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Commercial Interior Design
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Commercial Interior Design industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Commercial Interior Design Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Commercial Interior Design Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Commercial Interior Design Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Commercial Interior Design
3.3 Commercial Interior Design Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Commercial Interior Design
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Commercial Interior Design
3.4 Market Distributors of Commercial Interior Design
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Commercial Interior Design Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
….. continued
