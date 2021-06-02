June 2021 Report on Global RFID Reader Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for RFID Reader is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Cipher Lab
GAO RFID
Fieg Electronics
Honeywell
Datalogic
Mojix
TSL
Applied Wireless Identification Group
Impinj
RF Ideas
Zebra Technologies
Unitech
CAEN RFID
ThingMagic
Alien Technology
Major Types Covered
Fixed
Wall mounted
Portable
Major Applications Covered
Asset tracking
Inventory management,
Personnel tracking
Access control
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global RFID Reader Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the RFID Reader Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the RFID Reader Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global RFID Reader Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Fixed
5.2 Wall mounted
5.3 Portable
6 Global RFID Reader Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Asset tracking
6.2 Inventory management,
6.3 Personnel tracking
6.4 Access control
7 Global RFID Reader Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Cipher Lab
8.1.1 Cipher Lab Profile
8.1.2 Cipher Lab Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Cipher Lab Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Cipher Lab Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 GAO RFID
8.2.1 GAO RFID Profile
8.2.2 GAO RFID Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 GAO RFID Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 GAO RFID Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
