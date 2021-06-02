June 2021 Report on Global Printed Electronics Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Printed Electronics is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Power Paper

BASF SE

International Solar Electric Technology

Sumitomo Chemical

E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co.

Cambridge Display Technology

NovaCentrix

ThinFilm Electronics ASA

Applied Ink Solutions

Toppan Printing

Electro-LuminX Lighting

NanoInk

Luminous Media

Molex,Inc.

T-ink,Inc.

Enfucell OY

DuPont Microcircuit Materials

PARC,Inc.

Siemens

GSI Technologies,LLC

YD Ynvisible S.A.

Major Types Covered

Organic Materials

Inorganic Materials

Ink

Major Applications Covered

Flexography

Ink-jet printing

Gravure printing

Screen printing

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Printed Electronics Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Printed Electronics Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Printed Electronics Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Printed Electronics Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Organic Materials

5.2 Inorganic Materials

5.3 Ink

6 Global Printed Electronics Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Flexography

6.2 Ink-jet printing

6.3 Gravure printing

6.4 Screen printing

6.5 Others

7 Global Printed Electronics Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 E Ink Holdings Inc.

8.1.1 E Ink Holdings Inc. Profile

8.1.2 E Ink Holdings Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 E Ink Holdings Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 E Ink Holdings Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Power Paper

8.2.1 Power Paper Profile

8.2.2 Power Paper Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Power Paper Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Power Paper Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

