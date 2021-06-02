June 2021 Report on Global Thin Clients Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Thin Clients is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Sun Microsy
Advanced Micro Devices
Acer
NComputing
Teradici
Fujitsu
Lenovo
Siemens
Dell
IGEL Technology
VXL Technology
ClearCube Technology
Atrust Computer Corp
HP
Centerm
Guoguang
Intel Corporation
Major Types Covered
Enterprise Thin Clients
Industrial Thin Clients
Major Applications Covered
Finance & Insurance
Logistics
Government
Education
Telecom
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Thin Clients Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Thin Clients Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Thin Clients Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Thin Clients Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Enterprise Thin Clients
5.2 Industrial Thin Clients
6 Global Thin Clients Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Finance & Insurance
6.2 Logistics
6.3 Government
6.4 Education
6.5 Telecom
6.6 Others
7 Global Thin Clients Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Sun Microsy
8.1.1 Sun Microsy Profile
8.1.2 Sun Microsy Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Sun Microsy Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Sun Microsy Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Advanced Micro Devices
8.2.1 Advanced Micro Devices Profile
8.2.2 Advanced Micro Devices Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Advanced Micro Devices Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Advanced Micro Devices Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Acer
8.3.1 Acer Profile
8.3.2 Acer Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Acer Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Acer Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 NComputing
8.4.1 NComputing Profile
8.4.2 NComputing Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 NComputing Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 NComputing Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
