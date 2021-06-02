June 2021 Report on Global Preservatives Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Preservatives is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Kerry group
Danisco
Kemin Industries
DSM Food Specialties BV
Hawkins Watts Ltd
Cargill In
DuPont
Chr. Hansen A/S
Univar Inc
BASF SE
Celanese Corp
Tate And Lyle PLC
Galactic SA
Corbion NV
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Brenntag AG
Major Types Covered
Organic solvent preservatives
Inorganic preservatives
Natural antiseptic
Major Applications Covered
Used in foods
Anticorrosion and bactericida in industrial
Gentle repose
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Preservatives Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Preservatives Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Preservatives Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Preservatives Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Organic solvent preservatives
5.2 Inorganic preservatives
5.3 Natural antiseptic
6 Global Preservatives Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Used in foods
6.2 Anticorrosion and bactericida in industrial
6.3 Gentle repose
7 Global Preservatives Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Kerry group
8.1.1 Kerry group Profile
8.1.2 Kerry group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Kerry group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Kerry group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
