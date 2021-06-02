June 2021 Report on Global Magnet Wire Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Magnet Wire is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Shanghai Yuke

Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

Roshow Technology

Condumex

Shenmao Magnet Wire

Alconex

Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire

Liljedahl

Rea

IRCE

Von Roll

Hitachi

Fujikura

Ronsen Super Micro-Wire

Sumitomo Electric

Elektrisola

GOLD CUP ELECTRIC

Shangfeng Industrial

Citychamp Dartong

Superior Essex

HONGYUAN

Magnekon

Jingda

Major Types Covered

Aluminum Magnet Wire

Copper Magnet Wire

Major Applications Covered

Reactor

Home Appliance

Transformers

Motors

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Magnet Wire Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Magnet Wire Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Magnet Wire Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Magnet Wire Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Aluminum Magnet Wire

5.2 Copper Magnet Wire

6 Global Magnet Wire Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Reactor

6.2 Home Appliance

6.3 Transformers

6.4 Motors

6.5 Others

7 Global Magnet Wire Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Shanghai Yuke

8.1.1 Shanghai Yuke Profile

8.1.2 Shanghai Yuke Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Shanghai Yuke Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Shanghai Yuke Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical

8.2.1 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Profile

8.2.2 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

Continued…

