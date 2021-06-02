June 2021 Report on Global Magnet Wire Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Magnet Wire is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Shanghai Yuke
Tongling Copper Crown Electrical
Roshow Technology
Condumex
Shenmao Magnet Wire
Alconex
Tianjin Jing Wei Electric Wire
Liljedahl
Rea
IRCE
Von Roll
Hitachi
Fujikura
Ronsen Super Micro-Wire
Sumitomo Electric
Elektrisola
GOLD CUP ELECTRIC
Shangfeng Industrial
Citychamp Dartong
Superior Essex
HONGYUAN
Magnekon
Jingda
Major Types Covered
Aluminum Magnet Wire
Copper Magnet Wire
Major Applications Covered
Reactor
Home Appliance
Transformers
Motors
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Magnet Wire Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Magnet Wire Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Magnet Wire Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Magnet Wire Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Aluminum Magnet Wire
5.2 Copper Magnet Wire
6 Global Magnet Wire Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Reactor
6.2 Home Appliance
6.3 Transformers
6.4 Motors
6.5 Others
7 Global Magnet Wire Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Shanghai Yuke
8.1.1 Shanghai Yuke Profile
8.1.2 Shanghai Yuke Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Shanghai Yuke Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Shanghai Yuke Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical
8.2.1 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Profile
8.2.2 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Tongling Copper Crown Electrical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
