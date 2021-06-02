June 2021 Report on Global Apiculture Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

The worldwide market for Apiculture is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly % in the next 8 years, and will reach million US in 2026, from million US in 2019.
The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co.,Ltd
Alveole
RMBS
Dadant
Kelley Beekeeping
The Best Bees Company
Sadecki Bartnik
Urban Beekeeping Nationwide
Glenn Apiaries (Honey Bee Supply Companies)
Comvita
Feng’s Apiculture Group
Apex Bee Company, LLC
Beehive Botanicals
Savannah Bee Company
Major Types Covered
Honey
Beeswax
Propolis/bees glue
Pollen
Major Applications Covered
Pharmaceutical
Agriculture
Cosmetics
Food & Beverage
Others
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Apiculture Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Apiculture Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Apiculture Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Apiculture Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Honey
5.2 Beeswax
5.3 Propolis/bees glue
5.4 Pollen
6 Global Apiculture Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Pharmaceutical
6.2 Agriculture
6.3 Cosmetics
6.4 Food & Beverage
6.5 Others
7 Global Apiculture Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co.,Ltd
8.1.1 Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co.,Ltd Profile
8.1.2 Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co.,Ltd Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co.,Ltd Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 Zhejiang Jiangshan Bee Enterprise Co.,Ltd Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
Continued…
