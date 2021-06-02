Shingles Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030

Shingles Market
DelveInsight’s “Shingles Market“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Shingles, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Shingles market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
The Shingles market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Shingles market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Shingles market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Shingles treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.
Shingles Market Outlook
The Shingles market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Shingles market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.
This segment gives a thorough detail of Shingles market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
According to DelveInsight, Shingles market in 7MM is expected to change in the study period 2017-2030.
Table of contents
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Shingles
3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Shingles
4. Shingles: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Shingles Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Shingles Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
5. Shingles: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
6. Patient Journey
7. Shingles Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Shingles Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Shingles Treatment and Management
8.2. Shingles Treatment Algorithm
9. Unmet Needs
10. Key Endpoints of Shingles Treatment
11. Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
12. Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
13. Shingles: Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Shingles Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
14. Attribute analysis
15. 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Shingles Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Shingles Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Shingles Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Shingles Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Shingles Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Shingles Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Shingles Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Shingles Market Size by Therapies in Japan
16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Shingles
17. KOL Views
18. Market Drivers
19. Market Barriers
20. Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
21. DelveInsight Capabilities
22. Disclaimer
