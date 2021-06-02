June 2021 Report on Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Network Attached Storage (NAS), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Drobo Inc.

Netgear Inc.

Dell EMC

Seagate Technology PLC

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Synology Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Thecus Technology Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Asustor Inc.

NetApp Inc.

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

Buffalo Technology Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company

By Type:

Scale-up

Scale-out

By Application:

Home Use

Government

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Network Attached Storage (NAS) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Scale-up

1.2.2 Scale-out

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Home Use

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Small Enterprises

1.3.4 Medium Enterprises

1.3.5 Large Enterprises

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Network Attached Storage (NAS) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Network Attached Storage (NAS) Consumption Structure by Application

…continued

