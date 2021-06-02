June 2021 Report on Global Energy Efficient Buildings Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Energy Efficient Buildings industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Energy Efficient Buildings market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Energy Efficient Buildings market covered in Chapter 12:

JLL

ABB

Cbre

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Aecom

Osram

Hitachi

Honeywell

GridPoint

EnerNOC

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Pacific Controls

Building IQ

LG

United Technologies

Schneider Electric

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Energy Efficient Buildings market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

HVAC

Lighting

Building Controls

Water Efficiency

Water Heating

Building Envelope

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Energy Efficient Buildings market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Office

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Hotels & Restaurants

Institutional/Assembly

Warehouse

Transport

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Energy Efficient Buildings Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Energy Efficient Buildings

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Energy Efficient Buildings industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Energy Efficient Buildings Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Energy Efficient Buildings Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Energy Efficient Buildings Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Energy Efficient Buildings

3.3 Energy Efficient Buildings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Energy Efficient Buildings

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Energy Efficient Buildings

3.4 Market Distributors of Energy Efficient Buildings

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Energy Efficient Buildings Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

