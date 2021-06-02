June 2021 Report on Global Civil Engineering Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Civil engineering is a professional engineering discipline that deals with the design, construction, and maintenance of the physical and naturally built environment, including works such as roads, bridges, canals, dams, airports, sewerage systems, pipelines, and railways. Civil engineering is traditionally broken into a number of sub-disciplines. It is considered the second-oldest engineering discipline after military engineering, and it is defined to distinguish non-military engineering from military engineering. Civil engineering takes place in the public sector from municipal through to national governments, and in the private sector from individual homeowners through to international companies.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Civil Engineering industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Civil Engineering market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Civil Engineering market covered in Chapter 12:

Foster Wheeler

AMEC

Fluor

SNC-Lavalin’s

Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG

Stantec, Inc.

URS

HDR

United States Army Corps of Engineers

Jacobs Engineering

AECOM Technology

Tetra Tech, Inc.

CH2M HILL

Kentz

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Civil Engineering market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Planning & Design

Construction

Maintenance

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Civil Engineering market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Real Estate

Infrastructure

Industrial

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Civil Engineering Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Civil Engineering

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Civil Engineering industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Civil Engineering Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Civil Engineering Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Civil Engineering Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Civil Engineering Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Civil Engineering Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Civil Engineering Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Civil Engineering

3.3 Civil Engineering Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Civil Engineering

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Civil Engineering

3.4 Market Distributors of Civil Engineering

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Civil Engineering Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

