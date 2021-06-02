June 2021 Report on Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

RHK Technology

NT-MDT

Nanonics imaging

Park Systems

Anasys Instruments

Nanosurf

Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

JPK Instruments

Bruker Corporation

A.P.E. Research

Hitachi High-Technologies

Witec

Keysight Technologies

By Type:

Research Grade AFM

Industrial Grade AFM

By Application:

Life Sciences and Biology

Semiconductors and Electronics

Nanomaterials Science

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Research Grade AFM

1.2.2 Industrial Grade AFM

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Life Sciences and Biology

1.3.2 Semiconductors and Electronics

1.3.3 Nanomaterials Science

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Atomic Force Microscope (Afm) (Volume and Value) by Application

..…continued.

