June 2021 Report on Global Aluminum Plates Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Aluminum Plates industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Aluminum Plates market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Aluminum Plates market covered in Chapter 12:
Kobelco
Nanshan Aluminum
Furukawa-Sky
AMAG
Kaiser Aluminum
Alcoa
Alnan Aluminium
Constellium
Chalco
GLEICH GmbH
Hulamin
RUSAL
Aleris
Southern Aluminum
Mingtai Group
Alimex
Nippon Light Metal
Zhongfu
Jingmei Aluminium
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Aluminum Plates market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
2XXX (Al-Cu Alloy)
5XXX (Al-Mg Alloy)
6XXX (Al-Mg-Si Alloy)
7XXX (Aluminum-Zinc-Magnesium-Copper Alloy)
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Aluminum Plates market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Aerospace Industry
Railway Industry
Ship Building and Ocean Engineering
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Aluminum Plates Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Aluminum Plates
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Aluminum Plates industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Aluminum Plates Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Aluminum Plates Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Aluminum Plates Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Aluminum Plates Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Aluminum Plates Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Aluminum Plates Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Aluminum Plates
3.3 Aluminum Plates Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Aluminum Plates
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Aluminum Plates
3.4 Market Distributors of Aluminum Plates
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Aluminum Plates Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
….. continued
