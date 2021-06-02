June 2021 Report on Global Rfid Transponder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Rfid Transponder industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Siemens
Avery Dennison RFID
STMicroelectronics
Atmel
AMS
NXP Semiconductors
Murata Electronics Europe
Abracon
3M
Panasonic Electronic Components
By Type:
By on-board battery or not (Passive, Active, Semi-active)
By Frequencies (LF, HF, UHF, Microwave)
By Application:
Access management
Tracking of goods
Tracking of persons and animals
Toll collection and contactless payment
Machine readable travel documents
Smartdust (for massively distributed sensor networks)
Tracking sports memorabilia to verify authenticity
Airport baggage tracking logistics
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Rfid Transponder Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 By on-board battery or not (Passive, Active, Semi-active)
1.2.2 By Frequencies (LF, HF, UHF, Microwave)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Access management
1.3.2 Tracking of goods
1.3.3 Tracking of persons and animals
1.3.4 Toll collection and contactless payment
1.3.5 Machine readable travel documents
1.3.6 Smartdust (for massively distributed sensor networks)
1.3.7 Tracking sports memorabilia to verify authenticity
1.3.8 Airport baggage tracking logistics
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Rfid Transponder Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Rfid Transponder Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Rfid Transponder Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Rfid Transponder Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Rfid Transponder Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Rfid Transponder (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Rfid Transponder Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Rfid Transponder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Rfid Transponder (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Rfid Transponder Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Rfid Transponder Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Rfid Transponder (Volume and Value) by Region
..…continued.
