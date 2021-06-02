June 2021 Global Construction and Infrastructure Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends for 2020

The global Construction and Infrastructure market report is a comprehensive research that focuses on the overall consumption structure, development trends, sales models and sales of top countries in the global Construction and Infrastructure market. The report focuses on well-known providers in the global Construction and Infrastructure industry, market segments, competition, and the macro environment.

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Construction and Infrastructure Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Construction and Infrastructure market covered in Chapter 4:

Murray and Roberts Construction

Motheo Construction

Aveng Group

WBHO Construction (Pty) Ltd

Raubex

Fluor SA (Pty) Limited

Lubbe Construction

Stefanutti Stocks (Pty) Ltd

WK CONSTRUCTION

Group Five

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Construction and Infrastructure market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure (Transportation) Construction

Energy and Utilities Construction

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Construction and Infrastructure market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Additions

Demolition and New Construction

New Constructions

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Construction and Infrastructure Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Commercial Construction

1.5.3 Residential Construction

1.5.4 Industrial Construction

1.5.5 Infrastructure (Transportation) Construction

1.5.6 Energy and Utilities Construction

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Construction and Infrastructure Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Additions

1.6.3 Demolition and New Construction

1.6.4 New Constructions

1.7 Construction and Infrastructure Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Construction and Infrastructure Industry Development

….. continued

