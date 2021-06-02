June 2021 Report on Global Boats Industry Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2021-2026

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Boats industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Boats market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Boats market covered in Chapter 12:

PALFINGER

Fassmer

Alutech

Sunbird Yacht

LOMOcean Design

Maritime Partner

BCGP

HiSiBi

Connor Industries

FB Design

SAFE Boats

MARINE

South Boats IOW

Willard Marine

Asis Boats

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Boats market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Small boat

Medium boat

Large boat

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Boats market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Pleasure Boat

Fishing Boat

Commercial Boat

Military Boat

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Content

1 Boats Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Boats

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Boats industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Boats Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Boats Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Boats Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Boats Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Boats Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Boats Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Boats

3.3 Boats Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Boats

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Boats

3.4 Market Distributors of Boats

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Boats Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Boats Market, by Type

4.1 Global Boats Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Boats Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Boats Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Boats Value and Growth Rate of Small boat

4.3.2 Global Boats Value and Growth Rate of Medium boat

4.3.3 Global Boats Value and Growth Rate of Large boat

4.4 Global Boats Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Boats Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Boats Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Boats Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Boats Consumption and Growth Rate of Pleasure Boat (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Boats Consumption and Growth Rate of Fishing Boat (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Boats Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Boat (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Boats Consumption and Growth Rate of Military Boat (2015-2020)

6 Global Boats Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Boats Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Boats Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Boats Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Boats Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Boats Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Boats Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Boats Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Boats Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

