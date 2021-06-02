June 2021 Report on Global Architectural Glass Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Architectural glass is used as a building material. It is most commonly used as a transparent glass material in building envelopes, including windows in exterior walls. Glass is also used for interior partitions and architectural features. When used in buildings, glass is usually a safe type, including reinforced, toughened and laminated glass.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Architectural Glass industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Architectural Glass market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Architectural Glass market covered in Chapter 12:

Sisecam

AGC

Xinyi

Shahe Glass

Central Glass

China Glass

NSG

Saint-Gobain S.A

Taiwan Glass

Jinjing

Guardian glass

Yaohua

Schott AG

CRH Company

PPG Industries

KIBING

CSG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Architectural Glass market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Insulating Glass

Laminated Glass

Wired Glass

Toughened Glass

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Architectural Glass market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Industrial Buildings

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Architectural Glass Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Architectural Glass

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Architectural Glass industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Architectural Glass Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Architectural Glass Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Architectural Glass Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Architectural Glass Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Architectural Glass Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Architectural Glass Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Architectural Glass

3.3 Architectural Glass Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Architectural Glass

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Architectural Glass

3.4 Market Distributors of Architectural Glass

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Architectural Glass Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Architectural Glass Market, by Type

4.1 Global Architectural Glass Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Architectural Glass Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Architectural Glass Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Architectural Glass Value and Growth Rate of Insulating Glass

4.3.2 Global Architectural Glass Value and Growth Rate of Laminated Glass

4.3.3 Global Architectural Glass Value and Growth Rate of Wired Glass

4.3.4 Global Architectural Glass Value and Growth Rate of Toughened Glass

4.3.5 Global Architectural Glass Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Architectural Glass Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

