June 2021 Report on Global Still Wine Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Still wines are a kind of table wine that does not contain any carbon dioxide, which makes them still non-foaming, non-foaming, foaming or foaming. Carbon dioxide is part of the fermentation process and is released when the yeast and sugar are mixed, so all wines have bubbles at some point in their development. However, still wines can be treated to remove carbon dioxide, but sometimes it leaves very few bubbles.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Still Wine industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Still Wine market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Still Wine market covered in Chapter 12:

Casella Wines

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Changyu Group

GreatWall

Dynasty

Constellation

Pernod-Ricard

Trinchero Family

Treasury Wine Estates

Accolade Wines

The Wine Group

Castel

Concha y Toro

Diageo

E&J Gallo Winery

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Still Wine market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

White Wine

Red Wine

Other Types

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Still Wine market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Daily Meals

Social Occasions

Entertainment Venues

Other Situations

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Still Wine Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Still Wine

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Still Wine industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Still Wine Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Still Wine Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Still Wine Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Still Wine Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Still Wine Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Still Wine Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Still Wine

3.3 Still Wine Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Still Wine

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Still Wine

3.4 Market Distributors of Still Wine

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Still Wine Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

