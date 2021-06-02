June 2021 Report on Global Transport Cases Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Transport Cases industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Transport Cases market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Transport Cases market covered in Chapter 12:

Box Fort Inc

GT Line

Plasticase

PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH

Philly Case

Plastica Panaro

GWP Group

Shell-Case Design

Willard Packaging

Gemstar Manufacturing

Portabrace Cases

Plaber Srl

Trifibre

KKC Cases GmbH

Fawic BV

Gator Cases

Gmohling

Nefab Group

Bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH

Peli Products

Cases By Source

Thermodyne International

ProCase GmbH

Embalex

SKB Cases

Procases Inc

MPI Corporation (C.H. Ellis)

Case Technology

Wilson Case

Zarges Cases

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Transport Cases market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Plastic

Metal

Paperboard

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Transport Cases market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Medical Equipment

Communication Equipment

Photography and Music Equipment

Automotive and Mechanical Parts

Chemicals

Electronics and Semiconductor Components

Military Equipment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Transport Cases Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Transport Cases

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Transport Cases industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Transport Cases Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Transport Cases Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Transport Cases Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Transport Cases Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transport Cases Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Transport Cases Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Transport Cases

3.3 Transport Cases Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Transport Cases

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Transport Cases

3.4 Market Distributors of Transport Cases

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Transport Cases Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

….. continued

