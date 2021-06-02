June 2021 Report on Global Transport Cases Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Transport Cases industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Transport Cases market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Transport Cases market covered in Chapter 12:
Box Fort Inc
GT Line
Plasticase
PARAT Beteiligungs GmbH
Philly Case
Plastica Panaro
GWP Group
Shell-Case Design
Willard Packaging
Gemstar Manufacturing
Portabrace Cases
Plaber Srl
Trifibre
KKC Cases GmbH
Fawic BV
Gator Cases
Gmohling
Nefab Group
Bwh Spezialkoffer GmbH
Peli Products
Cases By Source
Thermodyne International
ProCase GmbH
Embalex
SKB Cases
Procases Inc
MPI Corporation (C.H. Ellis)
Case Technology
Wilson Case
Zarges Cases
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Transport Cases market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Plastic
Metal
Paperboard
Others
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Transport Cases market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Medical Equipment
Communication Equipment
Photography and Music Equipment
Automotive and Mechanical Parts
Chemicals
Electronics and Semiconductor Components
Military Equipment
Others
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Transport Cases Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Transport Cases
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Transport Cases industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Transport Cases Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Transport Cases Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Transport Cases Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Transport Cases Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Transport Cases Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Transport Cases Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Transport Cases
3.3 Transport Cases Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Transport Cases
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Transport Cases
3.4 Market Distributors of Transport Cases
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Transport Cases Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
….. continued
