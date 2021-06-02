Population Health Management Market Rising Demand And International Forecast Scope Led By Top Key Players, Competition, Value Chain Analysis And Forecast 2027

In the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, Population Health Management Market is projected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX million. The Population Health Management Market Research Report from ReportsnReports offers analysis and insights into the various factors that are expected to be prevalent during the forecasted period, as well as their impacts on the market’s development.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Due to the effects of COVID-19, the implementation of Population Health Management Marketis expected to witness a rapid advance, thereby resulting in the fast growth of the Population Health Management Market. This is mainly due to the rapid adoption of the technology to map the spread of the disease and implement preventive measures. Hence, various government organizations are utilizing the Population Health Management Market technology for varied applications during the pandemic.

Key Findings

The Global population health management market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 20.78% over the forecast years of 2018-2026. The key factors driving the market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure, government spending, rising need for cost-effective healthcare for the growing geriatric population, the recent application of artificial intelligence technique in PHM and the continued support for PHM in spite of the uncertainty of the affordable care act in the U.S.

Market Insights

The global population health management market is segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, components, end users and applications. The mode of delivery can be either cloud-based, mobile based, web-based, or on premises. The market components include service and software. The end-users of the market include healthcare payers, healthcare providers, employer group, and government bodies. The end-users for the market are automated patient center medical home, hospital readmission reduction, patient outreach and no-show rate reduction.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global population health management market encompasses regions like North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the rest of the world. Presently, North America is leading the global population health management market with a market share of xx%. However, it is the Asia-Pacific market that is predicted to grow fast over the forecast period with countries like India, China, and Japan being its major contributors. The population health management software has a high potential in the APAC market and is as touted to become a pivotal tool for the hospital administration in the region.

Competitive Insights

The top five global market players are Cerner Corporation, Optum Health, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), All Scripts Inc and Conifer Health Solutions, who collectively contribute xx% of the market share. Most of these players are relying on strategies like agreements, partnerships, collaborations, merger & acquisition, product launch, etc. to compete in the market. The other prominent players in the market include Accenture Plc, Cognizant, Conifer Health Solutions Llc, Deloitte, Epic Corporation Inc, Healthagen, Llc, Health Catalyst Llc, Medecision Inc, Orion Health, Optumhealth Inc, Verscend Technologies, Inc. (Acquired By Veritas Capital ) and Wellcentive Inc (Acquired By Phillips).

