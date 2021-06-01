Needle Coke Market Size, Applications, Types, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Analysis, Growth And Forecasts, 2020 -2027

The global Needle Coke Market is forecasted to be worth USD 5.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The report on global Needle Coke market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders’ product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Needle Coke Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/242

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Indian Oil Corporation announced its plan to invest Rs1,268 crore or USD 1.7 Million in a new petroleum needle coke in Odisha at its Paradip Refinery unit. The unit is proposed to have a capacity of 56ktpy.

Coal-based needle coke has an inherent advantage over the petroleum coke as it is more aromatic and has fewer side effects attached to the aromatic rings. If treated properly, the needle coke from coal-based feedstock could be superior to that from the petroleum-based feedstock.

The super-premium grade exhibits a low puffin rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), which ensures higher productivity by 5% in the recycling operations of steel. The super-premium grade is also the finest grade used in the production of high-quality ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrodes.

Graphite electrodes find application in the ladle furnace (LF) and electric arc furnace (EAF) for the production of silicon metal, steel, melting processes, and ferroalloy production, among others.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the needle coke market share in the year 2019 and is anticipated to have a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The high market share in the region is due to the growth of the manufacturing sector and growing infrastructure.

Key participants include Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66, Graftech International, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Sojitz Ject Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, Baosteel Group, Asbury Carbon Inc., and Graphite India Limited, among others.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/242

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Coal-Based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Super-Premium Grade

Premium Grade

Intermediate-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrodes

Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Needle Coke Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/242

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Needle Coke market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Needle Coke market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Needle Coke market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Needle Coke Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Needle Coke Market Definition

1.2. Needle Coke Market Research Scope

1.3. Needle Coke Market Methodology

1.4. Needle Coke Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Needle Coke Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Needle Coke Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Needle Coke Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Needle Coke Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Needle Coke Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Needle Coke Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Needle Coke Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

Related Reports:

The Global Waste to Energy Market size was valued at USD 35.80 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 54.16 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

The Global Microgrid Market size was valued at USD 28.80 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 61.18 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The Global Solar Energy Market size was valued at USD 92.80 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 243.95 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.