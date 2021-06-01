Multi-Rotor Drone Market Size, Insights, Trends & Outlook 2020-2027

Market Size – USD 1.86 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends – Rising emphasis on improving the camera, battery systems and creating many shapes & sizes for the drones

The global Multi-Rotor Drone market has been categorized based on the product type, application, and region. Our expert analysts undertake a thorough assessment of all of the segments included in the report and analyze them based on their market share, revenue, market growth rate, and other vital factors. The segmentation allows the interested parties to determine sectors in the global Multi-Rotor Drone market with high growth prospects and understand the growth strategies adopted by leading segments during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. revealed its merger with ComSovereign Corp, a US-based consortium of the 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, designed for the next generation of global networks.

The maneuverability of the multi-rotor drones with their ability to provide vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) properly compared to fixed-wing drones make perfect for many commercial applications.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial

Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Multi-Rotor Drone market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Multi-Rotor Drone market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Multi-Rotor Drone market growth worldwide?

