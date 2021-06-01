Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Applications, by Regions and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Market Size – USD 71.63 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 16.3%, Market Trends –Proliferation of Internet in industrial applications

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Industry 4.0 industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Industry 4.0 industry.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Industry 4.0 Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/482

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2019, the Factory Automation EMEA division of Mitsubishi Electric entered into a partnership with software developer ‘CONTACT’, to provide customized smart manufacturing solutions using digital twin technology.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) uses smart sensors and actuators for improvement of industrial and manufacturing processes. The key advantage of IIoT is that it enables automation of production processes and thus optimizes operating efficiency. According to a study, automation results using IIoT indicate around 30.0% increase in productivity.

Industry 4.0 in the pharmaceutical sector helps in the improvement of product quality and productivity, thereby resulting in increased profitability. Also, industry 4.0 makes pharmaceutical production more well-organized and safer. Pharma 4.0, based on industry 4.0, enables systematic automated processes to run by a unified manufacturing control strategy.

The industry 4.0 market in the Asia Pacific dominated other regional markets in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market in 2019. This high revenue growth can be attributed to robust presence of leading manufacturing companies in countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea. Also, increasing use of IoT, robotics, AI, and additive manufacturing in industries in the region are among other factors driving market growth.

Major companies operating in the global industry 4.0 market include General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., ABB, KUKA, Stratasys Ltd., IBM Corporation, FANUC, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Siemens AG.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/482

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Artificial Intelligence

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Blockchain

Industrial Robotics

Digital Twin

Industrial Metrology

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Chemical

Transportation

Pharmaceutical

Metals

Consumer Electronics

Others

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Industry 4.0 Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/482

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Industry 4.0 market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Industry 4.0 market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Industry 4.0 market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industry-4-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Industry 4.0 Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Industry 4.0 Market Definition

1.2. Industry 4.0 Market Research Scope

1.3. Industry 4.0 Market Methodology

1.4. Industry 4.0 Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Industry 4.0 Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Industry 4.0 Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industry 4.0 Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Industry 4.0 Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Industry 4.0 Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Industry 4.0 Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Industry 4.0 Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…