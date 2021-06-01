Light Weapons Market Upcoming Trends, Strategies Development and Forecast 2020 – 2027

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape, along with company profiling of key players involved in the global Light Weapons market. The authors of the report make sure to equip readers with a thorough evaluation of the vendor landscape and inform them of the current and future changes that can be expected. The competitive analysis offered in the report inspects the market share, gross margin, product portfolio, consumption, market status, and technologies of leading players controlling a significant portion of the global Light Weapons market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In January 2020, The Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate, announced its acquisition of a light weapons business facility in Gwalior, India. With this acquisition, the company entered in the Light Weapons business where the company will be capable of producing machine guns, carbines, and other light weapons.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Rifles & Machine Guns

Manpads & Launchers

Small Morters & Mobile Rocket Launchers

Grenades & Landmines

Anti-Aircraft/Anti-Submarine Missiles

Light Anti-Tank Weapons

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Light Weapons market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Light Weapons market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Light Weapons market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Light Weapons Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Light Weapons Market Definition

1.2. Light Weapons Market Research Scope

1.3. Light Weapons Market Methodology

1.4. Light Weapons Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Light Weapons Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Light Weapons Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Light Weapons Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Light Weapons Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Light Weapons Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Light Weapons Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Light Weapons Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

