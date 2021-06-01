Interventional Oncology Devices Market Insights: Top Vendors, Outlook, Drivers & Forecast To 2027

Market Size – USD 1.92 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6 %, Market Trends – The rise in the Interventional Oncology Devices’ technological developments.

The Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market report provides vital information that prepares market players to give fierce competition to their toughest competitors based on growth, sales, and revenue, among other essential factors. The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth.

With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Interventional Oncology Devices industry. The North American segment is estimated to contribute over 38 percent to the market’s incremental growth. The countries in the region are concentrating on developing their chemical infrastructure. Furthermore, the region also consists of several leading oil-producing companies such as the US, Mexico, and Venezuela.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Interventional Oncology Devices Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/387

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, The strategic investment in Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc. was announced by Sirtex Medical Limited. The investment will offer funding to improve further Nanospectra ‘s leading prostate cancer tissue ablation device AuroLase, the first and only ultra-focal ablation treatment intended to enhance the efficiency of treatment, reducing adverse effects related to anesthesia, chemotherapy, and alternate focal therapies. In order to destroy solid cancer tumors, this treatment uses the company’s patented AuroShells nanoparticle technique to minimize the damage of neighboring healthy tissue.

Over the forecasted timeline, the Embolization segment accounted for the largest market with a CAGR of 6.7%, since it is a minimally invasive therapy that offers advantages such as quick recovery, can be practiced through local anesthesia, and cost-effective.

It is anticipated that Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization will expand significantly. This method is being used for the treatment of liver tumors or for postsurgical adjunctive treatment.

The segment of lung cancer will dominate the market during the forecasted period since smoking habits have increased the incidence of lung cancer.

Due to the rising prevalence of cancer, easy availability of interventional oncology, and the fast adoption of technological advancement owing to significant government spending on medical treatment, the North American region is expected to dominate the market.

Key participants include Sirtex Medical Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Boston Scientific Corporation, INterface BIOmaterials B.V., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., BTG International Limited, IMBiotechnologies Ltd., IceCure Medical Ltd, HealthTronics, Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/387

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Support

Embolization

Ablation

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Non-Thermal Tumor Ablation

Thermal Tumor Ablation

Transcatheter Arterial Radioembolization

Transcatheter Arterial Chemoembolization

Bland Embolization or Transcatheter Arterial Embolization

Cancer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Interventional Oncology Devices Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/387

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Interventional Oncology Devices market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Interventional Oncology Devices market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Interventional Oncology Devices market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-oncology-devices-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Definition

1.2. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Research Scope

1.3. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Methodology

1.4. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Interventional Oncology Devices Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Interventional Oncology Devices Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Interventional Oncology Devices Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Interventional Oncology Devices Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Interventional Oncology Devices Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

Related Reports:

Battery Recycling Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/battery-recycling-market

Automotive Sensors Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autonomous-delivery-vehicles-market