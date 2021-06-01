Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Applications, by Regions and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistics. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry’s growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/269

Key Highlights From The Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, in February 2020, acquired Exact Diagnostics of Fort Worth. The acquisition helped the company gain accessibility to a catalog of molecular quality control products in virology, microbiology, respiratory, transplant vector-borne, and sexually transmitted infections.

The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.

Viral Infection is among the most commonly witnessed Infection in primary care. HIV is a major global health issue and has claimed 38 million people by the end of 2019. The surge in this disease has created a dire need for the development of a rapid testing kit.

North America is expected to witness several growth opportunities resulting in an increase in the level of awareness among consumers. The presence of a large number of educational institutes, corporate buildings, hospitals, and also a rise in the self-hygiene among people will significantly impact the industry’s growth.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/269

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA)

Real-Time PCR (q-PCR)

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA)

Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bacterial Infection

CT/NG

HAIs

Tuberculosis

Others

Viral Infection

Hepatitis

Influenza Virus

HPV

HIV-AIDS

Others

Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospital

Diagnostic Center

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/269

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Definition

1.2. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Research Scope

1.3. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Methodology

1.4. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

Related Reports:

The Global Solar LED Street Lighting Market size was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.89 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

The Global Human Centric Lighting Market size was valued at USD 795.0 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 7,641.9 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 34.3%.

The Global Big Data in Healthcare Market size was valued at USD 19.93 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 78.03 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.6%.