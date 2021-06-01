Ground Defense System Market Share, Size, Value, Trends, Demand, Dynamics, Business Growth, Revenue and Forecasts (2020 – 2027)

Market Size – USD 46.57 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher usage of Artificial Intelligence in defense intelligence agencies

This report on the global Ground Defense System market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Ground Defense System market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Ground Defense System market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Ground Defense System market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Ground Defense System market.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Ground Defense System Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/272

Further key findings from the report suggest

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the ground defense market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/272

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Cyber Security

Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

Intelligence & Data Warfare

Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military

Defense Intelligence

Law Enforcement

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Products

Modern Weapons

Armored Fighting Vehicle

Command and Control System

Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Satellite

Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Soldier Equipment

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Smart Clothing

Vision and Surveillance

RFID

Communication Devices

Others

Services

Artificial Intelligence

Cyber Security

Data Transfer Protocol

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Artificial Intelligence

3D Printing

Internet of Things

Wearable Devices

Others

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Ground Defense System Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/272

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Ground Defense System market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Ground Defense System market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Ground Defense System market growth worldwide?

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ground-defense-system-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Ground Defense System Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Ground Defense System Market Definition

1.2. Ground Defense System Market Research Scope

1.3. Ground Defense System Market Methodology

1.4. Ground Defense System Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Ground Defense System Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ground Defense System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ground Defense System Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Ground Defense System Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Ground Defense System Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Ground Defense System Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Ground Defense System Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

Related Reports:

Cyber Security Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cyber-security-market

The global cancer imaging systems market size was valued at USD 8,067.0 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 12.24 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The global military robots market size was valued at USD 21.14 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 52.16 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.