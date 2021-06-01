Blockchain AI Market Analysis Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Demand, Forecast, Research, Applications, Types and Outlook 2027

Market Size – USD 180.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.6%, Market trends –Advancements in technology

The specialist consulting approach adopted to study the Blockchain AI market by size, share. and growth form an important part of this market intelligence report. Expertise research specialist not only weight upon the company profiles of the major vendors but also significant aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, demand and supply and distribution channel. Vital statistics on product positioning, consumption volume, a dramatic shift in consumer preferences, spending power and other are explained through resources including charts, graphs, and infographics.

North America held the largest market share and is the most attractive market for Blockchain AI across the world, due to growing adoption of the technology in BFSI and e-commerce sectors in this region. The highly competitive market in the U.S. due to presence of major market players is also propelling the market in the region.

Key market participants include Alpha Networks, AI-Blockchain, BurstIQ, LLC, Bext360, Core Scientific, CoinGenius, Fetch.ai, Cyware Labs, Finalze, Inc., and Neurochain Tech.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Machine Learning (ML)

NLP

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Platform/Tools

Services

Consulting

System Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Smart Contracts

Payment & Settlement

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Business Process Optimization

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud

On-premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Healthcare & Life Science

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Other

Based on the types, the Blockchain AI market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blockchain AI market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blockchain AI market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blockchain AI market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Blockchain AI Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blockchain AI Market Definition

1.2. Blockchain AI Market Research Scope

1.3. Blockchain AI Market Methodology

1.4. Blockchain AI Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Blockchain AI Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain AI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blockchain AI Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Blockchain AI Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Blockchain AI Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Blockchain AI Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Blockchain AI Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…