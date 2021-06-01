Electronic Skin Patches Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global electronic skin patches market is projected to be worth USD 18.10 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2019, Holst Centre announced the launch of a disposable health patch for taking measurements of vital signs associated with human health. An essential technology enhancement in this groundbreaking health patch is incorporating an extensive range of sensors into MUSEIC V3 SoC solution by imec.

Electroactive polymers held the second largest market share in 2019 as it can alter size and shape based on the fluctuating electric field. These polymers possess distinctive properties like low density, improved mechanical flexibility, structural simplicity, absence of acoustic noise, and low cost.

Cosmetic patches drive an innovative delivering system of active cosmetic ingredients across the skin barrier, thereby resolving the hurdles associated with stability observed during the usage of specific actives.

Europe contributed to the second largest electronic skin patches market share in 2019 attributed to the developing healthcare sector and increased investment in R&D activities.

Key participants include iRhytm Technologies, Xensio, VivaLnk Inc., Holst Center, Plastic Electronic GmbH, MC10, Philips, Xenoma, Quad Industries, and Sensium Healthcare Ltd., among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stretchable Circuits

Photovoltaic Systems

Stretchable Conductors

Electroactive Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Health Monitoring Systems Drug Delivery Systems Cosmetics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Research Institutes Cosmetic Firms Others



Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Electronic Skin Patches market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Electronic Skin Patches market.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Electronic Skin Patches market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Electronic Skin Patches market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Electronic Skin Patches market growth worldwide?

