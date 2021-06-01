3D Printing Software and Services Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global 3D printing software & services market is forecasted to be worth USD 9,571.6 Million by 2027, according to a currency analysis by Emergen Research.

Furthermore, application of Porters Five Forces Analysis to determine the status of various aspects such as the capability of both the suppliers and customers, threats posed by different substitutes, the intensity of competition and promising new vendors makes the study a valuable resource. The researchers behind the market intelligence report examine the weaknesses, strengths, opportunities, and restraints expected to shape the progress of the 3D Printing Software and Services market for the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. The market intelligence report includes detailed statistics on market segmentation based on product value, application, classification, and sale.

North America dominated the market for 3D printing software & services in 2019, and the US has the highest adoption rate of the product. The region has various medium and small-sized manufacturers. The presence of a mature 3D printing software & services market and adoption of advanced technology is spurring the demand for the product. The region held a market share of 36.5% in the year 2019.

Key participants include 3D Systems, Stratasys, GE Additive, EOS GmbH, Voxeljet, SLM Solutions, Hewlett Packard, Optomec, Autodesk, and Protolabs, among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software Design Software Scanning Software Pinter Software Inspection Software

Service

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Material Extrusion Material Jetting Powder Bed Fusion Vat Photopolymerization Binder Jetting Sheet Lamination Directed Energy Deposition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Functional Part Manufacturing Prototyping Tooling

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Engineering Aerospace and Defense Consumer Products Healthcare Energy Education Printed Electronics Architecture and Construction Food and Culinary Automotive Jewelry

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS) Inkjet Printing Laser Metal Deposition (LMD) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) Stereolithography (SLA) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP) Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Direct Light Projection (DLP) Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Definition

1.2. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Research Scope

1.3. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Methodology

1.4. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 3D Printing Software and Services Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. 3D Printing Software and Services Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. 3D Printing Software and Services Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. 3D Printing Software and Services Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. 3D Printing Software and Services Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…

