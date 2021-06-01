Soil Stabilization Market Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Soil Stabilization Market will be worth USD 34.44 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Soil Stabilization market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Soil Stabilization market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Soil Stabilization Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/405

Key Highlights From The Report

In February 2019, Volvo Construction Equipment joined forces with National Geographic to help in building embankments across Sundarbans in order to protect the land from the threat of flooding by implementing soil stabilizers.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 55.2% in 2019. Increasing utilization of the soil stabilization materials in the construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Chemical stabilizers are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Extensive usage of chemical stabilizers in the construction industry for building canals, roads, dams, highway networks, and reservoirs has driven the growth of the segment.

Mineral & stabilizing agents accounted for the largest market share in 2019 as the mineral & stabilizing agents helped enhance the compressibility, durability, and strength in fragile soil.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of the Soil Stabilization market in 2019. Increasing infrastructural developments and growing agricultural practices due to urbanization in the emerging economies is expected to drive the growth of soil stabilization in the region.

Key participants include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Fayat, SNF Holding Company Inc., Carmeuse, Wirtgen Group, Global Road Technology, Graymont Limited, Aggrebind, and Soilworks, among others.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Industrial

Non-Agriculture

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

Additive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mineral & Stabilizing agents

Polymers

Other additives (chelates & salts. Sludge, agricultural waste)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/soil-stabilization-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Soil Stabilization Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Soil Stabilization Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Soil Stabilization Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Soil Stabilization Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Soil Stabilization Market Regional Outlook

Continued…