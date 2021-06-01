Teleradiology Services Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Teleradiology Services Market is expected to reach USD 32.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The Global Teleradiology Services Market report provides vital information that prepares market players to give fierce competition to their toughest competitors based on growth, sales, and revenue, among other essential factors. The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Teleradiology Services industry.

The North American segment is estimated to contribute over 38 percent to the market’s incremental growth. The countries in the region are concentrating on developing their chemical infrastructure. Furthermore, the region also consists of several leading oil-producing companies such as the US, Mexico, and Venezuela. The concentration of leading markets combined with the growing demand for oil and chemical products will boost the need for Teleradiology Services in the region.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market with a share of 54.6% in 2019 due to the growing adoption of teleradiology services by the hospitals & Clinics. Due to the pandemic, there is a shortage of radiologists, which have led to the increasing adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures in order to maintain workflow and increase efficiency.

The software segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing demand for healthcare software to increase data transparency and improve patient outcomes.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market over the forecast period due to the presence of a technologically advanced healthcare structure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing initiatives of the government to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing investments on the R & D for the production of advanced solutions.

Key participants include Philips Healthcare, Teleradiology Solutions, USRAD Holdings, Inc., Everlight Radiology, MEDNAX, Inc., ONRAD, Inc., AGFA Healthcare, RAMSOFT, Inc., Telediagnostic Solutions PVT. LTD. and CARESTREAM HEALTH, Inc., among others.

Imaging Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Computed tomography (CT)

X-Rays

Ultrasound

Mammography

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Software

Hardware

Teleradiology services

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

