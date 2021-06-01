Wood Preservatives Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2027

The global wood preservatives market is expected to reach value of USD 1,899.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Key Highlights of Report

In February 2020, Koppers Holdings Inc., a global provider of wood treatment chemicals, treated wood products, and carbon compounds, announced its plans to enter the copper naphthenate wood preservatives market. The move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the wood preservatives market during the forecast period.

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 50.1% in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effect of wood preservative chemicals on the environment and humans has led to the rising demand for eco-friendly wood preservatives among industries.

The water-based wood preservatives segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Leach resistance and eco-friendly nature of water-based wood preservatives is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global wood preservatives market in 2019. Increasing demand for bio-based wood preservatives to reduce the environmental degradation caused by chemicals in wood preservatives is driving the market in the region.

Key market participants include Lanxess, Lonza, Koppers, Troy Corporation, BASF Wolman GmbH, Remmers Gruppe AG, Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co., Copper Care Wood Preservatives, Inc., KMG Chemicals, and Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Formulation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Solvent-based Wood Preservatives

Water-based Wood Preservatives

Oil-based Wood Preservatives

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

