Radiation Dose Management Market Applications, Technology, Types, Recent Trends, Future Growth Analysis, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2027

The global Radiation Dose Management Market size was valued at USD 202.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 505.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 12.6%.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Radiation Dose Management market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Radiation Dose Management market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Competitive Landscape

The market for radiation dose management market is fairly in the consolidated side, with a limited number of small as well as medium-sized manufacturers, which account for a major global share of the market. The players involved in the radiation dose management market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large service facilities and are also engaged in various research & development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Landauer Inc.

G.E. Healthcare

Medicvision

Bayer AG

Toshiba MSC

Sectra

Seimens Healthcare Private Limited

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reusable

Disposable

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Glass

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Anaphylaxis

Cancer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

Mail Order Pharmacies

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

