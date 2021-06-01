Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size, Growth, Trends, Demand, Applications, Types, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Research Report 2027

The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

This report on the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market. With both qualitative and quantitative analysis, we provide you with thorough and comprehensive information on the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market. The study also entails SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics market.

In August 2019, the completion of the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility had been announced by BiomX Ltd. The new facility is based in Ness Ziona and will facilitate the clinical development of candidate phage products for BiomX and may be extended in the coming years to satisfy commercial manufacturing requirements. The development has been a significant phase on the way to clinical development in this current period of live biotherapeutics, which involves phages and also human-derived cells and bacteria.

During the forecast timeframe, the probiotics segment is expected to dominate the market. Probiotics are organisms, such as bacteria and yeasts, which provide health benefits when being consumed.

The small molecule therapies segment accounted for the largest market share, and, due to its extensive use, it was anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Over the forecast timeframe, the infectious disease segment is expected to dominate the industry. The main drivers of possible development in the segment are the increasing prevalence of microbial dysbiosis-based diseases with the wide use of antibiotics and the drug development of microbiome-based treatments.

Due to the rise of dietary supplement consumption, the North American market is expected to lead the global market for Human Microbiome Therapeutics therapeutics. Moreover, technologically specialized research facilities for the development of experimental therapeutics, the existence of a health-conscious population, and rising healthcare expenditure are the key reasons for the region’s dominance.

Key participants include Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Prescription Drugs

Probiotics

Medical Foods

Prebiotics

Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Microbial Consortia

Phage Cocktail

Small Molecule Therapies

Microbial Ecosystems

Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria

Single Strain Whole Bacteria

Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Autoimmune Disorders

Dermatological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Infectious Disease

Others

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crohn’s Disease

difficile

Diabetes

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

