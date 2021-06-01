Liquid Hydrogen Market Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Based on the types, the Liquid Hydrogen market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Giner ELX, Inc. acquired by Plug Power Inc. The deal will boost the total green hydrogen supply capability of Plug Power and increase the serviceable addressable market of Plug Power, supporting the optimistic green hydrogen targets of the organization to move from low-carbon to zero-carbon hydrogen solutions.

Based on the method, the market is expected to lead by the steam reforming segment over the forecast timeline. This method offers a reliable, effective, and widely used hydrogen production process.

Over the forecasted period, the pipeline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market with a CAGR of 5.7%. For the energy supply purpose, the pipeline networks are a convenient way to supply liquid hydrogen.

During the forecasted timeframe, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the market. The propulsion of fuel cell vehicles with liquid hydrogen is purely electronic.

As most space research organizations in the North America region, use liquid hydrogen as a fuel for space exploration, the North American market is expected to dominate the market.

Key participants include The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Plug Power Inc. among others.

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrolysis

Steam Reforming

Coal Gasification

Others

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pipelines

Cryogenic liquid tankers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Electronics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Liquid Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Liquid Hydrogen Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Liquid Hydrogen Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Liquid Hydrogen Market By Industry Vertical Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Liquid Hydrogen Market Regional Outlook

Continued…