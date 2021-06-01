Cannabis Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Trend, Share, Sales Revenue, Growth Rate and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

There has been a lot of advancement happening in the industry by various key market players to increase market penetration, such as, In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis acquired MedReleaf. The agreement brings together two of Canada’s premier marijuana companies with fully-aligned strategic visions. The company will come together and create a powerful platform for accelerated growth on a global scale. Aurora and MedReleaf teams consider the acquisition to be a vital successful deal in the marijuana industry; low production costs and industry-leading yields can be expected out of this agreement as Aurora’s programmed greenhouses are anticipated to provide industry-leading efficiency and low production costs, delivering sustainably robust margins.

The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period. The significant data and information gathered by our analysts are likely to help readers have a clear comprehension of the qualitative and quantitative growth parameters of the global Cannabis market.

Free Sample Report of Cannabis Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/98

Top competitors are: Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam, Cannabis Science Inc., Aphria Inc., Maricann Group Inc., Tilray Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc., STENOCARE, Cronos Group Inc., Terra Tech Corp., and MedMen, among others.

The Cannabis market intelligence report talks about the market size, share, value, and production cost analysis over the forecast period 2019-2027.

The Cannabis industry research study presents an industry-wide summary of the Cannabis market, including drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, growth strategies, growth prospects, etc. among others. The Cannabis report analyzes the market based on different categories, such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA) Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Flower Concentrates Others

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Tetrahydrocannabinol Cannabidiol (CBD) Balanced THC & CBD

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) Medical Pain Management Neurological Health Management Mental Health Management Others Recreational Others



Any Inquiry of this report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/98

Major Highlights of the ToC:

Market Dynamics:

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Challenges

Influence Factors

Developmental Trend Analysis:

Market Trend Analysis

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Methodology/Research Approach:

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Read more: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cannabis-market

Related Report:

Alternative Proteins Market By Source (Plant Protein, Mycoprotein, Algal Protein, Insect Protein, and By Application (Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed and Pet Food, Personal Care and Cosmetics), Forecasts to 2027

Advanced Wound Care Market By Product Type (Moist Wound Dressing, Wound Therapy Devices), By Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Burns, Traumatic Wounds), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care Settings), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

mHealth Market By Platform (Mobile Apps, Wearable Devices), By Application (Education and Awareness, Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking, Communication and Training, Diagnostics and Treatment), and By End Use, By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Component, By Product, By Type, By Mode of Delivery, By Level of Interactivity, By Setting, By Usage, By Application (Drug Databases, Care Plans, Diagnostic Decision Support, Disease Reference), By End-use, Forecasts to 2027

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Analysis By Technology (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors), By Application (Head & Neck Cancer, Blood Cancers, Liver Cancer), By End-Use (Cancer Specialty Centers, Hospitals and Clinics), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Blockchain in Healthcare Market By Type (Permissioned/Private Blockchain, Permissionless/Public Blockchain), By Application, By End-Users (Pharmaceutical Companies, Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers), Forecasts to 2027

Biologics Market By Source, By Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines, Recombinant Hormones/Proteins, Cellular-Based Biologics, Gene-Based Biologics), By Application (Cancer, Infectious, Immunological, Cardiovascular, Haematological Diseases), Forecasts to 2027

Battery Materials Market Analysis By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Metal & Metal Oxide, Other Chemical Compounds), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Grid Storage, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Autonomous Vehicle Market By Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor), By Application (Civil, Robo taxi, Ride hail and share, Self-driving Bus and Truck) and By Fuel Type (ICE, HEV, BEV) Forecasts to 2027.

Anti-Reflective Coatings Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-coatings-market

Small Modular Reactor Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-modular-reactor-market

Neuromorphic Processing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/neuromorphic-processing-market

Nanopatterning Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanopatterning-market

Cathode Materials Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cathode-materials-market

Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-blood-substitutes-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs