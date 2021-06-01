Automotive Telematics Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

Moreover, many solutions offered within the automotive telematics market collect, manage, explore, interpret, and analyze the driving information of a selected driver. Such good fleet management solutions generate an enormous volume of knowledge, and help in establishing new business avenues in autonomous driving.

The latest report presents the vital indicators of market growth, including an effective value chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and CAGR growth over the forecast period. The significant data and information gathered by our analysts are likely to help readers have a clear comprehension of the qualitative and quantitative growth parameters of the global Automotive Telematics market.

Top competitors are: Trimble Inc., Omnitracs, Verizon, I.D.Systems Inc., Masternaut Limited, Airbiquity Inc., TomTom Telematics B.V, Harman International Industries, Inc., MiX Telematics, Teletrac Navman, and Cartrack.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA) Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle Commercial Vehicle Two-Wheeler

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Asset/Fleet Management Navigation and Location Based System Infotainment System Insurance Telematics Safety and Security V2X

Connectivity Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Embedded Integrated Smartphones Tethered

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Park Assist System Lane Departure Warning System Adaptive Cruise Control System Autonomous Emergency Braking System Blind Spot Detection Others



Major Highlights of the ToC:

Market Dynamics:

Market Trends

Opportunities

Market Drivers

Challenges

Influence Factors

Developmental Trend Analysis:

Market Trend Analysis

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Methodology/Research Approach:

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

