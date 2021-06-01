Indonesia Power Market Report-Outlook, Demand and Supply, Key Prospects, Pricing Strategies and Forecast

The study includes analysis of the Indonesia Power Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Indonesia Power Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Indonesia Power Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

PT PLN (Persero), PT Bukit Asam (Persero) Tbk, PT Adaro Energy Tbk

This report elaborates the power market structure of Indonesia and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the country’s power market regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain are provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in of the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, generation and consumption from 2010 to 2019, and forecast for the next 11 years to 2030

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and power exports and imports

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

– Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy, and prospects

Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

3 Introduction

4 Indonesia, Power Market, Snapshot

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors

4.2 Supply Security

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Impact of COVID-19

5 Indonesia, Power Market, Market Analysis

5.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Market Structure

5.2 Indonesia, Power Market, Key Market Players

5.3 Indonesia, Power Market, Financial Deals

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2010-2019

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2019

5.3.3 Indonesia, Power Market, Demand Structure

5.3.4 Power Consumption by Sector, 2018

6 Indonesia, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Thermal Power Policy

6.1.1 New Coal Pricing Regulation

6.1.2 Regulation 45/2017

6.2 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.3 National Energy Policy

6.4 Renewable Power Target

6.5 New Tariff Regime for Renewables

6.6 Indonesia Electricity Supply Plan (RUPTL), 2019-2028

6.7 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018

6.8 Other Electricity Sector Regulations

6.8.1 Ministerial Decree number 10/2017 (MEMR 10/2017)

6.8.2 Ministerial Decree number 11/2017 (MEMR 11/2017)

6.9 Net-metering scheme

6.10 Value-Added Tax and Import Duty Exemption for Renewable Energy Property

6.11 New Geothermal Law

6.11.1 Auctions for Geothermal Working Areas (WKP)

6.12 Geothermal Fund

6.13 Biofuel Consumption Mandates

6.14 Other Fiscal Incentives

6.14.1 Tax Allowance

6.14.2 Tax Holiday

7 Indonesia Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview

8 Indonesia, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

Indonesia, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies

10 Appendix