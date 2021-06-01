Mergers and Acquisitions in Technology, Media, and Telecom Market Report

The study includes analysis of the Technology, Media, and Telecom Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Technology, Media, and Telecom Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Technology, Media, and Telecom Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A). This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity across the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) industry in the first six months of 2020. It also includes an assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on M&A activity.

In the first half of 2020, 253 M&A deals with a transaction value of $50m or more were announced in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector, down 40% on H1 2019. The combined transaction value for the first six months of 2020 was $216.6bn, a drop of 24% from $285bn in H2 2019, and 51% down on the same period last year. Scope of this Report-

– This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity in the global TMT market in the first six months of 2020.

– It assesses the impact of COVID-19 on the M&A market

– It identifies the M&A deals announced in the TMT market between 1 January and 30 June 2020 and provides comprehensive sector-by-sector analysis of the themes driving this activity. Reasons to Buy this Report

– This report offers a unique perspective on M&A activity in the TMT sector by focusing on the themes driving deals.

This allows for a deeper understanding of the themes that are shaping the industry. In addition, it provides fresh insight into the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on M&As, including analysis of proposed deals that have been postponed due to the pandemic.

