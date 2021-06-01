Alcohol Addiction Market Report- Manufacturers, Type and Application, Growth | Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc,

The study includes analysis of the Alcohol Addiction Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. Alcohol Addiction Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Alcohol Addiction Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3591226

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc,

Amygdala Neurosciences Inc,

Aptinyx Inc,

Assuage Pharmaceuticals Inc,

Astraea Therapeutics LLC,

and more…

Alcohol addiction refers to a psychological and physical dependency on alcohol. Symptoms include decreased involvement in extracurricular activities, depression, restlessness, inability to control drinking and violent behavior. Risk factors include age, family history and depression and other mental health problems.

Alcohol Addiction Market Report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Alcohol Addiction and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 1, 1, 10, 4, 21, 3 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 4 molecules, respectively.

Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Directs proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.

Scope of this Report-

– The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System).

– The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

– The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

– The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

– The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

– The pipeline guide evaluates Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

– The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

– The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System)

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

– Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

– Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System).

– Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

– Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

– Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and its most promising pipeline therapeutics.

– Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Alcohol Addiction (Central Nervous System) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

– Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

– Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Single User License: US $ 2000

Get FLAT 25% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3591226

List of Tables

Number of Products under Development for Alcohol Addiction, H2 2020

Number of Products under Development by Companies, H2 2020

Number of Products under Development by Companies, H2 2020 (Contd..1), H2 2020

Number of Products under Development by Universities/Institutes, H2 2020

Products under Development by Companies, H2 2020

Products under Development by Companies, H2 2020 (Contd..1), H2 2020

Products under Development by Companies, H2 2020 (Contd..2), H2 2020

Products under Development by Universities/Institutes, H2 2020

Number of Products by Stage and Target, H2 2020

Number of Products by Stage and Target, H2 2020 (Contd..1), H2 2020

Number of Products by Stage and Mechanism of Action, H2 2020

Number of Products by Stage and Mechanism of Action, H2 2020 (Contd..1), H2 2020

Number of Products by Stage and Route of Administration, H2 2020

Number of Products by Stage and Molecule Type, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Amygdala Neurosciences Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Aptinyx Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Assuage Pharmaceuticals Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Astraea Therapeutics LLC, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by AstraZeneca Plc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Avicanna Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by BioCorRx Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Bioprojet SCR, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Colorado Research Partners LLC, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Confluence Pharmaceuticals LLC, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Corcept Therapeutics Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Curemark LLC, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Eli Lilly and Co, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Kinnov Therapeutics SAS, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Kinoxis Therapeutics Pty Ltd, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Laboratorio Farmaceutico CT Srl, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Lohocla Research Corp, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Mapreg SAS, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Mind Medicine Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Montisera Ltd, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Naprogenix Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Omeros Corp, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Orphomed Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Osmotica Pharmaceutical Corp, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Palisades Therapeutics, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Pfizer Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Sosei Heptares, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by South Plains Biotechnology Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Syntropharma Ltd, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by VM Discovery Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Pipeline by Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Dormant Projects, H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Dormant Projects, H2 2020 (Contd..1), H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Dormant Projects, H2 2020 (Contd..2), H2 2020

Alcohol Addiction – Discontinued Products, H2 2020

and more…