China Solar Photovoltaics Market Report-Overview with Qualitative analysis, Competitive landscape and Forecast By 2026

The study includes analysis of the China Solar Photovoltaics Market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and the key market strategies. China Solar Photovoltaics Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. China Solar Photovoltaics Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

CHINT Group, Shanghai Solar Energy S&T Co.,Ltd, State Power Investment Corp, Yunnan Metallurgical New Energy Co Ltd

The research details renewable power market outlook in China (includes hydro, geothermal, small hydro, wind, biopower and solar) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in China solar PV market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to solar PV is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

The report analyses China renewable power market and China Solar Photovoltaic (PV)market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on China renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of China solar PV market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming solar PV projects.

– Deal analysis of China solar PV market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of solar PV sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to solar PV sector in China.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

2.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

2.3 Solar PV, Global, Technology Definition and Classification

2.4 Report Guidance

3 Renewable Power Market, China, 2010-2030

3.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

3.1.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.1.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

3.1.3 Renewable Power Market, China, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

3.1.4 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

3.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

3.2.1 Renewable Power Market, China, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

3.2.2 Renewable Power Market, China, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

4 Solar PV Power Market, China

4.1 Solar PV Market, China, Overview

4.2 Key Findings

4.3 Evolution of solar PV market in China

4.4 Solar PV Power Market, China, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

4.4.1 Solar PV Market, China, Quarterly Additions, 2018

4.5 Solar PV Power Market, China, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.6 Solar PV Power Market, China, Market Size, 2018-2020

4.7 Solar PV Power Market, China, Plant Based Analysis

4.7.1 Solar PV Power Market, China, Major Active Plants, 2018

4.7.2 Solar PV Power Market, China, Upcoming Projects, 2018

4.7.3 Solar PV Power Market, China, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

4.8 Solar PV Power Market, China, Deal Analysis, 2018

4.8.1 Solar PV Power Market, China, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2018

4.8.2 Solar PV Power Market, China, Split by Deal Type, 2018

4.9 Solar PV Market, China, Number of Jobs (Thousands), 2012-2018

4.10 Solar PV Market, China, Manufacture and Trade

4.10.1 Solar PV Market, China, Module Manufacturers Market Share, 2018

4.10.2 Solar PV Market, China, Exports and Imports ($m), 2010-2017

4.11 Solar PV Market, China, Key Drivers

4.11.1 Chinas new RPS and REC policy will be the key driver for solar power

4.11.2 Government policies encouraged the development of solar PV

4.12 Solar PV Market, China, Key Restraints and Challenges

4.12.1 Reduction of Feed-in-Tariff rate and subsidies

4.12.2 Inefficient operational networks are creating line congestion

4.12.3 Tax on imported PV modules will hinder the solar PV manufacturers market in China

5 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, China

5.1 Renewable Energy Law

5.1.1 Taxation Measures

5.1.2 Grid Access

5.1.3 Interconnection Standards

5.1.4 Special Fund for Renewable Energy Development

5.1.5 Renewable Energy Law Amendments

5.2 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

5.3 Shandong Province Village Renewable Energy Regulations

5.4 The 13th Five-Year Plan

5.5 Chinas New Renewable Portfolio Standard

5.6 Renewable Energy Certificate Schemes

5.6.1 Green Energy Certificate Program (GEC)

5.6.2 New Renewable Energy Certificate Policy (REC)

5.6.3 Comparison between Green Energy Certificate and Draft Renewable Energy Certificate

5.7 Renewable Power Quota System

5.8 Carbon Intensity Target

5.9 China Energy Technology Innovation Action Plan 2016-2030

5.10 Renewable Energy Tariff Surcharge Grant Funds Management Approach

5.11 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS) from 2020

5.12 New Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy 2019

5.12.1 Work plan for promoting the construction of unfunded and affordable online projects for wind power and photovoltaic power generation

5.13 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar Power, China

5.13.1 Golden Sun Program

5.13.2 Building Integrated PV Subsidy Program

5.13.3 2018 Solar PV Power Generation Notice

5.13.4 Feed-in Tariff for Solar Projects

5.13.5 Distributed PV Power Generation Project

5.13.6 Poverty Alleviation Program

5.13.7 Solar Auctions and Schemes

5.13.8 Chinas Top Runner Solar program

5.13.9 531 policy, 2018

5.13.10 National solar subsidy program

5.13.11 Action Plan for the Development of Smart Photovoltaic Industry

5.13.12 Research and Development Support for Solar PV

5.13.13 Shandong Provinces Sunshine Plan

5.13.14 Oversupply and Curtailment of Solar Capacity- China blocks new solar in 3 regions amid overcapacity fears

5.14 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

5.14.1 Wind Auctions and Rules

5.14.2 Feed-in Tariffs for Wind Power

5.14.3 Notice on Provisional Management Measures for Distributed Wind Power Project Development and Construction for all provinces

5.14.4 Notice regulating the standardization of the wind power equipment and generators quality

5.14.5 Low Interest Rate Loans

5.14.6 Value Added Tax and Import Tariff Rebate on Key Wind Turbine Components

5.14.7 Market Entry Standards for Wind Equipment Manufacturers

5.14.8 Offshore Wind Development Plan

5.14.9 Special Fund for the Industrialization of Wind Power Equipment

5.14.10 Notice on Integrating and Accommodating Wind Power

5.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

5.15.1 Preferential Value Added Tax for Small Hydropower

5.15.2 Rural Electrification Policies Favoring Small Hydro Installation

5.15.3 Key Policy Updates for Small Hydropower in the 13th Five-Year Plan

5.15.4 China Three Gorges rules for new domestic hydro projects

5.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Bioenergy, China

5.16.1 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass

5.16.2 Value Added Tax for Biogas

5.16.3 Biogas Subsidy to cut Farm Waste

5.16.4 Financial Incentives for Ethanol

5.16.5 Non-food Biomass Feedstock Standardization Technical Committee

5.16.6 Bioenergy as part of 13th Five-year Plan

6 Solar PV Power Market, China, Company Profiles

6.1 Company Snapshot: Yunnan Metallurgical New Energy Co Ltd

6.1.1 Yunnan Metallurgical New Energy Co Ltd – Company Overview

6.1.2 Yunnan Metallurgical New Energy Co Ltd – Head Office

6.2 Company Snapshot: State Power Investment Corp

6.2.1 State Power Investment Corp – Company Overview

6.2.2 State Power Investment Corp – Business Description

6.2.3 State Power Investment Corp – Major Products and Services

6.2.4 State Power Investment Corp – Head Office

6.3 Company Snapshot: Shanghai Solar Energy S&T Co.,Ltd

6.3.1 Shanghai Solar Energy S&T Co.,Ltd – Company Overview

6.3.2 Shanghai Solar Energy S&T Co.,Ltd – Major Products and Services

6.3.3 Shanghai Solar Energy S&T Co.,Ltd – Head Office

6.4 Company Snapshot: CHINT Group

6.4.1 CHINT Group – Company Overview

6.4.2 CHINT Group – Major Products and Services

6.4.3 CHINT Group – Head Office

7 Appendix

7.1 Abbreviations

7.2 Market Definitions

7.3 Methodology

7.4 Coverage

7.4.1 Secondary Research

7.4.2 Primary Research

7.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

