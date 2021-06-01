Breath Analyzer Market 2021-2026: Size, Demand, SWOT Analysis, Trends, Industry Drivers and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Breath Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global breath analyzer market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Breath analyzers are hand-held devices that are primarily used to measure blood alcohol content (BAC) in the exhaled breath of an individual. The exhaled breath is passed through a solution of sulfuric acid and potassium dichromate, which changes it color to indicate the presence of alcohol content in the blood. Breath analyzers are widely used as a cost-efficient and convenient solution for onsite detection of drug and alcohol content and also for diagnosing ailments, such as asthma and tuberculosis.

Market Drivers:

The alarmingly increasing number of cases of road rage and accidents under the influence of alcohol represent one of the key factors driving the breath analyzer market growth across the globe. In line with this, governments of several nations are collaborating with various private stakeholders, law enforcement agencies, and non-government organizations (NGOs) to organize awareness campaigns and initiate the implementation of strict regulations regarding substance and alcohol abuse, which, in turn, is facilitating the uptake of breath analyzers. The development of innovative product variants, such as breath analyzers with Bluetooth connectivity, is creating a positive outlook for the market further.

Breath Analyzer Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the breath analyzer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AK Globaltech Corp.

Akers Biosciences Inc.

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc.

BACtrack Inc.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

EnviteC-Wismar GmbH

Intoximeters Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies

Mpd Inc.

Quest Products Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global breath analyzer market segmentation on the basis of technology, application, end-user and region.

Breakup by Technology:

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared Spectroscopy

Others

Breakup by Application:

Alcohol Detection

Drug Abuse Detection

Medical Application

Breakup by End-User:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

