Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global frozen fruits and vegetables market reached a value of US$ 24.6 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are frozen and packaged at low temperatures after being harvested, washed, blanched, and cut. The freezing technique helps in long-term preservation and retains the original flavor, color, texture and nutritional value of fresh products. Frozen fruits and vegetables are commonly processed in sliced, raw, pureed, and cubed forms. As compared to their fresh counterparts, these products offer various benefits, such as quicker preparation time, low cost and easy availability during off-season.

The rising consumption of ready-to-eat food products is primarily driving the global frozen fruits and vegetable market. In line with this, the escalating demand for seasonal fruits and vegetables throughout the year is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, rising health consciousness and awareness about the nutritional value of frozen fruits and vegetables amongst consumers is fueling the market growth. Rapidly improving cold storage chains are leading to a smooth and systematic supply of frozen fruits and vegetables across the globe, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth.

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global frozen fruits and vegetables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Dole Food Company, Inc

Ardo NV

HJ Heinz

Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd

General Mills

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global frozen fruits and vegetables market on the basis of key regions, product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Key Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/frozen-fruits-and-vegetables-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

