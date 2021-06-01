Asia Pacific Tire (tyre) Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Asia Pacific Tire (Tyre) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the asia pacific tire market grew at a CAGR of 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample:
https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-tire-market/requestsample
Tires are essential components of vehicles manufactured using steel, silica, rayon, synthetic, polyester, carbon black, vulcanization accelerator, and natural and synthetic rubber. They are attached to the rim of the wheel to serve as a cushion and minimize the impact of road shocks. Their main functions include supporting the vehicle load, transmitting traction and braking forces to the road surface, and changing and maintaining the direction of the vehicle. At present, the demand for tires is escalating in the Asia Pacific region on account of the rising sales of passenger vehicles.
Asia Pacific Tire (Tyre) Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the asia pacific tire (tyre) market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Michelin
- Bridgestone Corporation
- Continental AG
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Sumitomo Corporation
- Pirelli C. S.p.A.
- Yokohama Tire Corporation
- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd
- Toyo Tire Corporation
- Kumho Tire Co., Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the asia pacific tire (tyre) market on the basis of radial/bias tires, end-use, type, vehicle type, size, distribution channel and country.
Breakup by Radial/Bias Tires:
- Radial
- Bias
Breakup by End-Use:
- OEM
- Replacement
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Two-Wheelers
- Off-The-Road (OTR)
- Three-Wheelers
Breakup by Size:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles
- Two-Wheelers
- Off-The-Road (OTR)
- Three-Wheelers
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Offline
- Online
Breakup by Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Indonesia
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- Other Regions
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-tire-market
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Related Reports:
Automotive Surround View Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-surround-view-systems-market
Automotive Exhaust System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-exhaust-system-market
Europe Automotive Connectors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-automotive-connectors-market
Asia Pacific Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-hospital-acquired-disease-testing-market
Asia Pacific Footwear Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-footwear-market
Asia Pacific Lobster Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-lobster-market
Asia Pacific Aquafeed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-aquafeed-market
Asia Pacific Busbar Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-busbar-market
Asia Pacific Plastic Caps and Closure Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-plastic-caps-closure-market
Asia Pacific Biodiesel Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-biodiesel-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800
https://bisouv.com/