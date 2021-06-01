Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report the global artificial intelligence market reached a value of US$ 40.21 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit robust growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a computer science division that replicates human intelligence in machines. AI-integrated machines are capable of speech-recognition, learning, decision-making, and problem-solving applications. The hardware components of AI are various chipsets, such as graphics processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU), application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), and field-programmable gate array (FPGA). The software components are core technologies that include natural language processing (NLP), deep learning, machine learning (ML), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).

Market Trends

The thriving IT industry, along with rapid digitization across several industries, is primarily driving the market for artificial intelligence. The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions has propelled the demand for AI-integrated systems. Furthermore, the rapid shift towards AI-integrated systems to analyze data and extract insights for enhanced operational efficiencies and consumer experience also drives the market. Moreover, the introduction of 5G technology, coupled with the increasing penetration of virtual assistants, has bolstered the market growth. Numerous social media and e-commerce platforms are employing AI-based algorithms in their applications to improve customer engagement. Additionally, the development of AI-powered industrial and surgical robots is further anticipated to drive the artificial intelligence market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu

Cisco Systems Inc.

Facebook Inc.

General Electric Company

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

International Business Machines

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SAP SE

Siemens AG

Breakup by Type:

Narrow/Weak Artificial Intelligence

General/Strong Artificial Intelligence

Breakup by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Computer Vision

Others

Breakup by System:

Intelligence Systems

Decision Support Processing

Hybrid Systems

Fuzzy Systems

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Financial Services

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

