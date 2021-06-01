Guidewire Market Report 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global guidewires market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected the to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A guidewire is a tube used for deploying medical devices inside the patient’s body. The wire is compact and flexible based on its composition that includes nitinol, stainless steel, platinum, palladium, bimetal, tungsten, and polymers. These materials offer high tensile and torque strength, enhanced durability, and better fatigue resistance. Guidewires are extensively used in vascular interventions and minimally invasive (MI) surgeries based on their hydrophilic and hydrophobic compound coatings that improve lubrication to reach lesions in the blood vessels. As a result, guidewires are widely adopted in various cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, urology, and interventional radiology procedures as they facilitate device delivery and reduce the risks of vascular injuries.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases and growing inclination towards minimally invasive (MI) surgeries are driving the market for guidewires. The widespread utilization of guidewires in bariatric procedures and diagnosis, along with the treatment of various neurological and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is further augmenting the product demand. Moreover, the adoption of nitinol materials in the production of guidewires provides enhanced biocompatibility, steerability, and elasticity, thereby bolstering the growth of the guidewires market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Abbott Laboratories

AngioDynamics Inc.

ASAHI INTECC Co., Ltd.

Braun (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)

Boston Scientific

R. Bard Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical Incorporated (Cook Group)

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.,

Olympus Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Medical Inc.

Terumo Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material, application, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Surgical Guidewires Hydrophilic Surgical Guidewires Hydrophobic Surgical Guidewires

Diagnostic Guidewires Hydrophilic Diagnostic Guidewires Hydrophobic Diagnostic Guidewires



Breakup by Material:

Nitinol

Stainless Steel

Others

Breakup by Application:

Coronary

Neurovascular

Urology

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Surgical Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers (ACC)

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

